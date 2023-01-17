WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1242 PM EST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Precipitation has ended across the area, and warmer air has begun to move in, ending the threat of freezing rain. Keep in mind some slick spots may still persist until ice melts. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Oneida Counties, including Syracuse and Utica. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain has moved out of the greater Syracuse area, but will continue in parts of Madison and Oneida Counties through about 2 PM. Icy spots likely still exist across Onondaga County, though warmer air is beginning to move in from the south. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org and 511pa.com, or by dialing 5-1-1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHERE...Northern Oneida County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Freezing rain will continue through around 2 PM. Additional off and on showers, possibly falling as freezing rain, will move back into the area later this afternoon and evening. The latest road conditions can be found at 511ny.org or by dialing 5-1-1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather