WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 21, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 819 PM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and some drifting of snow onto roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest of snow is over. However, an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will still occur overnight as the lake effect finishes, mainly in northwestern Oneida County.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

could significantly reduce visibility and cause some drifting of snow onto roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This lake effect snow event is winding down. However, an additional 1 to 2 inches will still occur overnight as the lake effect finishes, mainly for areas roughly along the New York Thruway.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST

* WHERE...Northern portions of Onondaga and Madison counties.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

overnight in far northern Onondaga and Madison Counties as the lake effect finishes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.