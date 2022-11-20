WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

500 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...STEUBEN...

CHEMUNG...CHENANGO...CORTLAND...SCHUYLER...TIOGA...BROOME...

DELAWARE...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Localized

visibility down to a quarter of a mile is possible, along with up to

1 inch of new snowfall.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 459 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along

a line extending from near Exeter Center to near Norwich to near

Nanticoke to Horseheads to near Greenwood and moving southeast at 20

MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Binghamton, Ithaca, Elmira, Vestal, Johnson City, Oneonta, Endicott,

Corning, Southport and Big Flats.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 9.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 40 and 57, between 63 and 65, and

between 67 North and 78.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 19.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4226 7774 4233 7689 4249 7637 4259 7570

4287 7500 4283 7490 4288 7489 4289 7485

4283 7465 4276 7467 4263 7463 4252 7471

4247 7467 4217 7522 4208 7569 4201 7775

TIME...MOT...LOC 0959Z 332DEG 16KT 4277 7503 4251 7548 4224 7603 4218

7682 4213 7772

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather