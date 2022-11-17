WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1214 PM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...STEUBEN...

CHEMUNG...CHENANGO...TIOGA...BROOME...DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND

BRADFORD COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to

less than a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1212 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was

along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley

and moving east at 25 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Chemung, Binghamton, Elmira, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott,

Southport, Barton, Kirkwood and Sayre.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 7.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 57 and 82.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 11.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

LAT...LON 4202 7555 4183 7666 4194 7692 4200 7693

4200 7705 4203 7712 4221 7618 4239 7537

4232 7490

TIME...MOT...LOC 1712Z 289DEG 23KT 4236 7540 4220 7613 4203 7714

