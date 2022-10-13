WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 435 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, eastern Susquehanna and northwestern Wayne Counties through 515 PM EDT... At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Windsor to near New Milford to near Nicholson. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Jackson, Clifford, Susquehanna, Forest City, Susquehanna Depot, Harford, Hancock, New Milford, Vandling and Ararat. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 87 and 87A. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 206 and 223. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4164 7535 4164 7589 4200 7572 4200 7539 4201 7539 4201 7523 TIME...MOT...LOC 2035Z 233DEG 46KT 4203 7564 4185 7573 4164 7584 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather