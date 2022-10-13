WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1240 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Schuyler,

southeastern Yates, northwestern Chemung and eastern Steuben Counties

through 115 PM EDT...

At 1240 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Sonora to Elkland. Movement was northeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Corning, Big Flats, Hector, Campbell, Urbana, Caton, Lindley, Watkins

Glen, Painted Post and Addison.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 39 and 49.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4245 7726 4255 7684 4254 7679 4200 7697

4200 7737

TIME...MOT...LOC 1640Z 224DEG 39KT 4233 7721 4198 7734

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

