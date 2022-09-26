WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

451 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Broome

and southern Chenango Counties through 515 PM EDT...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Greene, or 11 miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sidney, Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Preston,

South Oxford, Chenango Forks and Brisben.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 88 between 8 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4223 7590 4237 7594 4255 7557 4229 7541

4227 7542 4227 7548

TIME...MOT...LOC 2051Z 251DEG 29KT 4231 7582

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

