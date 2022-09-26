WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

202 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Delaware and north central Sullivan Counties through 230 PM EDT...

At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hazel, or 10 miles northwest of Liberty, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Livingston Manor, Hazel, Mongaup Pond Campground, Parkston, Lewbeach,

Waneta Lake, Joscelyn, Debruce, Little Pond Campground and Beaverkill

Campground.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 96 and 96A.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4202 7478 4195 7462 4188 7484 4200 7493

4214 7458 4212 7456

TIME...MOT...LOC 1801Z 241DEG 38KT 4192 7487

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

