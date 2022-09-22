WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 346 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BROOME COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO...WEST CENTRAL DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN CHENANGO COUNTIES... At 345 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, or 18 miles northwest of Deposit, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Sidney, Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Masonville, Unadilla, Afton, South Oxford and Sidney Center. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather