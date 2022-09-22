WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Otsego County in central New York...

Central Broome County in central New York...

West central Delaware County in central New York...

Southern Chenango County in central New York...

* Until 415 AM EDT.

* At 333 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chenango

Forks, or 9 miles east of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sidney, Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Masonville,

Unadilla, Whitney Point, Afton and Chenango Forks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

