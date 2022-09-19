WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1208 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cayuga

and west central Onondaga Counties through 1245 PM EDT...

At 1208 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Throopsville, or near Auburn, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Auburn, Sennett, Skaneateles, Marcellus, Jordan, Camillus, Elbridge,

Cayuga, Throopsville and Melrose Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4298 7627 4289 7671 4296 7674 4301 7672

4302 7671 4303 7650 4310 7650 4311 7647

4313 7648 4317 7639

TIME...MOT...LOC 1608Z 244DEG 27KT 4298 7665

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

