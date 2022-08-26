WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

351 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Schuyler and southwestern Tompkins Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Reynoldsville, or 7 miles northeast of Watkins Glen, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Newfield, Enfield, Burdett, Reynoldsville, Mecklenburg, Northwest

Ithaca, Logan, Bennettsburg, Newfield Hamlet and Smith Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4242 7687 4250 7686 4249 7652 4234 7656

TIME...MOT...LOC 1951Z 276DEG 16KT 4244 7675

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather