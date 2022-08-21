WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

437 PM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT

FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY...

At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewerton, or

near Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Onondaga County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

