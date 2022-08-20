WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

519 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Oneida

County through 600 PM EDT...

At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

New London, or near Rome, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rome, Lee, Verona, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Blossvale, New London, Delta

Lake, Taberg and Verona Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4330 7528 4313 7559 4321 7577 4345 7564

TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 214DEG 17KT 4322 7558

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

