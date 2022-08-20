WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Madison County in central New York...

North central Chenango County in central New York...

* Until 515 PM EDT.

* At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Earlville, or

near Hamilton, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Hamilton, Lebanon, Earlville, Madison, Poolville, Pecksport,

Solsville and Hubbardsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

