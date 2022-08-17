WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

233 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Steuben County through 300 PM EDT...

At 233 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Woodhull, or 16 miles west of Corning, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Addison and Woodhull.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4214 7743 4213 7724 4200 7726 4200 7751

TIME...MOT...LOC 1833Z 007DEG 6KT 4207 7736

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

