WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

326 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seneca

County through 400 PM EDT...

At 326 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Waterloo, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Tyre, Border City, Dublin, Magee and Packwood

Corners.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 near 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4302 7681 4291 7678 4286 7689 4287 7696

4288 7696 4299 7697 4301 7696

TIME...MOT...LOC 1926Z 065DEG 13KT 4297 7692

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Steuben

At 327 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sonora, or 15 miles northwest of Corning, moving west at 15 mph.

Bath, Thurston, Savona, Kanona, Sonora, Cameron Mills, Risingville

and North Cameron.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 36 and 40.

Interstate 390 near 1.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4239 7716 4228 7710 4216 7737 4240 7743

TIME...MOT...LOC 1927Z 071DEG 14KT 4233 7722

