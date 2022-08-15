WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 402 PM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Otsego County through 430 PM EDT... At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middlefield, or near Cooperstown. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Middlefield, Cooperstown, Westville, Westford, Bowerstown, Elk Creek, Index, Toddsville, Betty And Wilbur Davis State Park and Glimmerglass State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4279 7494 4280 7480 4274 7470 4266 7470 4260 7474 4258 7487 4263 7499 4272 7499 TIME...MOT...LOC 2002Z 015DEG 2KT 4270 7485 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather