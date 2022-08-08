WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

534 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Rain cooled air has settled in and allowed heat indices to drop

below 90.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100.

* WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania,

Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fulton and

northwestern Saratoga Counties through 615 PM EDT...

At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Caroga Lake Public Campground, or 8 miles west of Gloversville,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Gloversville, Johnstown, Ephratah, Broadalbin, Edinburg, Northville,

Mayfield, Cranberry Creek, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Day Center,

Northampton Beach Public Campground, Caroga Lake, Mount Pleasant,

Berkshire, Bleecker, Meco, Munsonville, Tenantville, Sweets Crossing

and Shaw Corners.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4324 7442 4324 7433 4322 7432 4322 7422

4325 7422 4326 7414 4330 7415 4335 7394

4311 7385 4299 7456 4318 7465

TIME...MOT...LOC 2134Z 256DEG 36KT 4308 7450

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

