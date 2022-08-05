WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 201 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oneida and northwestern Madison Counties through 230 AM EDT... At 200 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sullivan, or 8 miles west of Oneida, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Chittenango, Canastota, Sherrill, Stockbridge and Vernon. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 33 and 34. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4295 7553 4300 7591 4315 7593 4316 7589 4315 7587 4316 7585 4316 7579 4317 7577 4316 7575 4318 7574 4322 7554 TIME...MOT...LOC 0600Z 270DEG 19KT 4309 7583 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather