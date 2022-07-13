WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Madison County in central New York...

East central Onondaga County in central New York...

* Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Onondaga, Syracuse, De Witt, Sullivan, Solvay, Chittenango,

Manlius, Fayetteville, Minoa and East Syracuse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather