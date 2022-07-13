WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

329 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Cortland, northeastern Tioga and southeastern Tompkins Counties

through 415 PM EDT...

At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Danby, or near Ithaca, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ithaca, Danby, Caroline, Berkshire, Richford, Harford, Lapeer,

Brooktondale, Slaterville Springs and Besemer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4244 7652 4250 7606 4241 7610 4241 7613

4240 7612 4237 7612 4237 7611 4225 7616

4236 7657

TIME...MOT...LOC 1928Z 269DEG 16KT 4238 7649

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather