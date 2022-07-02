WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1258 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Broome

and northeastern Susquehanna Counties through 145 PM EDT...

At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Conklin, or near Binghamton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna

Depot, Hallstead, Windsor, New Milford and Great Bend.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 3.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 75 and 83.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4182 7563 4205 7598 4213 7587 4207 7542

4205 7543

TIME...MOT...LOC 1658Z 293DEG 23KT 4206 7584

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

