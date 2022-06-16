WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

603 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTY

HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New

York.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

** Southern Onondaga County until 0630PM **

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON...FRANKLIN...SOUTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE AND

NORTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES...

At 603 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Chasm Falls to near Bryants Mill to 6 miles

southeast of Axton Landing, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Law enforcement and utilities report numerous powerlines

down in southern and central Saint Lawrence County.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Tupper Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid,

Saranac, Parishville, Wilmington, Keene, Piercefield, Bryants Mill,

Wawbeek, Lyon Mountain, Merrill, Clayburg, Carry Falls Reservoir,

Keene Valley, Cranberry Lake, Lawrenceville, Au Sable Forks and Debar

Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE

COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Earlville,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Malone, Burke, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Chateaugay, Ellenburg,

Constable, Earlville, Whippleville, Alder Bend, Burke Center, Cannon

Corners, Harrigan, Ellenburg Center, North Burke and Brainardsville.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

