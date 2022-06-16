WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Delaware County in central New York...

West central Sullivan County in central New York...

Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 415 AM EDT.

* At 328 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Equinunk, or

16 miles southeast of Deposit, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Fremont, Starlight, Stalker,

Hortonville, Equinunk, Hankins and Lake Como.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BROOME COUNTY HAS

EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

