WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

643 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seneca

and northwestern Cayuga Counties through 715 PM EDT...

At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Phelps, or near Geneva, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Montezuma, Union Springs, Tyre, Cayuga,

Canoga, Lehigh Vallley Junction, Border City and Dublin.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 near 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4287 7696 4301 7697 4302 7669 4283 7668

4283 7697 4287 7698

TIME...MOT...LOC 2243Z 262DEG 29KT 4294 7707

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather