WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York...

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 642 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Milan, or

near Athens, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sayre, Athens, Sheshequin, Ulster, Litchfield, Orwell, Windham,

Nichols, Rome and Le Raysville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

