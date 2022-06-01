WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

631 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Tioga

and northern Bradford Counties through 700 PM EDT...

At 630 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Wetona, or 7 miles northeast of Troy, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sayre, Athens, Towanda, Wysox, Troy, Sheshequin, Ulster, Litchfield,

North Towanda and Springfield.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 61 and 62.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania.

LAT...LON 4179 7680 4189 7680 4206 7638 4172 7630

TIME...MOT...LOC 2230Z 262DEG 32KT 4186 7668

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

