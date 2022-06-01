WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 329 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Broome County through 400 PM EDT... At 329 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Union Center, or near Endicott, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Port Dickinson, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal Center, Endwell, West Corners and Union Center. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 5. Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 67 North and 75. Interstate 88 near 1. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New York. LAT...LON 4207 7570 4200 7594 4200 7608 4210 7611 4217 7612 4222 7600 TIME...MOT...LOC 1929Z 313DEG 21KT 4216 7604 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather