WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 309 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tioga County through 345 PM EDT... At 308 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Barton, or near Waverly, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Barton, Waverly, Owego, Litchfield, Berkshire, Newark Valley, Candor, Nichols, Apalachin and Lockwood. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 61 and 66. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New York. LAT...LON 4231 7617 4205 7611 4200 7648 4200 7653 4208 7655 4215 7656 TIME...MOT...LOC 1908Z 257DEG 32KT 4208 7644 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____