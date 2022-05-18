WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

310 AM EDT Wed May 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in areas of frost.

* WHERE...Steuben County and Northern Oneida county. Mainly in

sheltered valleys.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

