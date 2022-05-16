WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 241 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES... At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boonville to near Brookfield to near Pittsfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Trenton, Paris, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro and New York Mills. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Sullivan County in central New York... Southeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Henryville, or near Mount Pocono, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fallsburg, Bushkill, Monticello, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Honesdale, Paupack, South Fallsburg, Shohola and Matamoras. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON BROOME CAYUGA CHENANGO DELAWARE JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA OSWEGO OTSEGO SULLIVAN WAYNE ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OSWEGO COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for central New York. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND LEWIS COUNTIES... At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Adams to near Barnes Corners to near Whetstone Gulf State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Stony Point, Lowville, Adams, Highmarket, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Southwick Beach State Park and New Bremen. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 40 and 42. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Schoharie County through 315 PM EDT... At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stamford, or 18 miles northeast of Delhi, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Cobleskill, Jefferson, Summit, Richmondville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Baird Corners, Warnerville, West Fulton, Vintonton, Arabia, Eminence, Housons Corners, West Jefferson, Beards Hollow, South Gilboa, South Jefferson, Watsonville, Vorman Corners and Ruth. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 21. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central New York. LAT...LON 4269 7452 4254 7428 4238 7450 4242 7462 4250 7469 TIME...MOT...LOC 1845Z 221DEG 37KT 4243 7462 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather