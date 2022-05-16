WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 201 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for central New York. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Delaware County NY. NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather