WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 107 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SENECA AND NORTH CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for central New York. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CAYUGA AND WESTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES... At 104 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montezuma to Throopsville to Skaneateles to near Otisco, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Auburn, Lysander, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay and Owasco. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. If on or near several of the Finger Lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather