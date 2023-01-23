WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

1146 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches,

with storm totals of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Hamilton, Herkimer, Columbia, western Ulster and

eastern Greene Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of up to a half inch per

hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Litchfield County. In New York,

Dutchess County.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions may linger into the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates up to a half inch per hour.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, with storm totals of 6 to 10 inches. Locally higher

amounts possible.

* WHERE...The Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, northern Catskills,

Helderbergs, Capital District, Saratoga Glens Falls area and

northern Taconics.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around an inch per hour.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, with storm totals of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In

Vermont, Bennington and Windham Counties. In New York, eastern

Rensselaer County.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions may impact the evening commute. Downed tree limbs

due to combined weight of snow from the previous storm, and the

additional heavy wet snow could result in power outages,

especially across higher elevations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per

hour at times.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather