SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

805 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

...AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT GREATER CAPITAL

REGION, THE SARATOGA REGION AND SOUTHERN VERMONT THROUGH 10 PM EST...

HAZARDS...An area of moderate to heavy snow which can rapidly reduce

visibility to less than one mile. This area of moderate to heavy

snow is producing snow accumulation at the rate of up to 1 inch per

hour.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 25.

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 29.

Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9.

Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 7, and between exits 8A and 21.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.

SAFETY INFO...The snow will accumulate rapidly that it will be

extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4246 7378 4205 7444 4215 7453 4217 7445

4220 7454 4235 7443 4252 7471 4262 7463

4283 7465 4285 7470 4343 7368 4341 7362

4346 7363 4363 7332 4353 7324 4332 7325

4330 7282 4325 7282 4323 7261 4314 7248

TIME...MOT...LOC 0102Z 240DEG 49KT 4281 7364

