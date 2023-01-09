WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

722 PM EST Mon Jan 9 2023

...Patchy freezing drizzle possible through midnight across the

southwest Adirondacks...

A mix of snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle will remain

possible through this evening across portions of northern

Herkimer, Hamilton, and northwest Warren Counties. This may

produce locally slippery travel conditions.

Motorists and pedestrians should remain alert for the possibility

of icy ground surfaces.

