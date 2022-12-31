WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 656 PM EST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS EVENING... Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will continue this evening. Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter mile at times. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather