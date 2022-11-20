WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

214 PM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN WASHINGTON AND

NORTHERN SARATOGA COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 214 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was near

Rock City Falls, or near Saratoga Springs moving east at 15 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...

Saratoga Springs around 230 PM EST.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 14 and 16.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

LAT...LON 4300 7356 4304 7391 4305 7394 4317 7395

4323 7383 4318 7351

TIME...MOT...LOC 1914Z 262DEG 13KT 4310 7386

