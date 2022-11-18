WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

634 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Herkimer County, mainly north of Old Forge.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will remain north of Old

Forge. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible in

the main band of snow this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather