SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

209 PM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN RENSSELAER...

EASTERN RENSSELAER...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...AND BENNINGTON COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 208 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was near

Greenwich, or 11 miles northeast of Mechanicville moving east at 40

MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...

Cambridge around 220 PM EST.

Hoosick Falls around 225 PM EST.

Arlington and Shaftsbury around 235 PM EST.

Bennington around 240 PM EST.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4279 7310 4294 7363 4298 7362 4298 7361

4299 7361 4301 7359 4304 7359 4306 7358

4312 7357 4312 7358 4315 7357 4306 7302

TIME...MOT...LOC 1908Z 279DEG 34KT 4303 7353

