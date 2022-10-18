WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 PM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 may result in frost formation

and freezing conditions.

* WHERE...Southeast Warren County.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Washington Counties.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...Mid Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and Southern

Litchfield County.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

