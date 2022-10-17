WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 614 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...Gusty Showers will impact portions of south central Hamilton and central Fulton Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 614 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Stratford to near Ephratah. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Mayfield, Caroga Lake, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Bleecker, Arietta, Benson, Pinnacle, Blackbridge, Rockwood, Whitehouse, Shaker Place, Fical Corners, Tomantown, Scotchbrush, Jackson Summit, West Bush, Riceville, North Bush, Wheelerville and Bleecker Center. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4349 7433 4310 7424 4303 7461 4331 7463 TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 240DEG 22KT 4329 7457 4304 7456 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather