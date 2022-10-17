WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

547 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...A gusty shower will impact portions of south central Hamilton,

northwestern Fulton and east central Herkimer Counties through 615

PM EDT...

At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower over

Stratford, or 11 miles northeast of Little Falls, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Dolgeville, Stratford, Caroga Lake, Oppenheim, Arietta, Oregon,

Curtis, Clockmill Corners, Pinnacle, Lotville, Rasbach Corner,

Doxtater Corner, Knappville, Shaker Place, Tomantown, Shedd Corners,

Phipps Corners, Powley Place, Wheelerville and Canada Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4341 7454 4320 7429 4304 7474 4305 7475

4320 7483

TIME...MOT...LOC 2145Z 233DEG 25KT 4317 7471

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

