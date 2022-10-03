WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 3, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

820 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Washington County. In Vermont,

Bennington and Western Windham Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures in the frost advisory area have warmed to the mid to

upper 30s. Above freezing temperatures combined with increasing

cloud cover should mitigate any further frost formation this

morning.

