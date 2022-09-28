WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 30, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 238 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Adirondacks in east central New York. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather