WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Ulster,

northern Dutchess, Columbia and eastern Greene Counties through 400

PM EDT...

At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from New Baltimore to near Catskill to near High

Falls. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Kingston, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Chatham, Hurley,

Claverack, Livingston, Copake, New Baltimore, Coxsackie, Pine Plains,

New Lebanon, Clermont, Red Hook, Valatie, Athens, Austerlitz and

Ancram.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 19 and 21B.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Locally heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4219 7400 4245 7389 4251 7335 4222 7346

4182 7367 4178 7420

TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 256DEG 29KT 4244 7383 4221 7393 4187 7411

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Warren County in east central New York...

Eastern Saratoga County in east central New York...

Washington County in east central New York...

Northern Rensselaer County in east central New York...

Western Bennington County in southern Vermont...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North

Ballston Spa, or near Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bennington, Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Hudson Falls,

Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Salem, Ballston Spa,

Shaftsbury, Fort Edward, Corinth, Granville, Hartford, Cambridge,

Greenwich, Round Lake, Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa and West

Glens Falls.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

