WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 610 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Berkshire and southern Rensselaer Counties through 645 AM EDT... At 610 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nassau, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... East Greenbush, Nassau, Williamstown, Stephentown, Castleton-On-Hudson, Hancock, New Ashford, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Sand Lake, East Nassau, Brookview, Van Hoesen Station, West Stephentown, Jacks Corners, North Hancock, Millers Corners, Taborton, Center Berlin and South Schodack. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4253 7320 4249 7374 4254 7376 4258 7375 4259 7376 4262 7376 4273 7317 TIME...MOT...LOC 1010Z 260DEG 37KT 4254 7367 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____