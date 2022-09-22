WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

546 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Albany

and southern Rensselaer Counties through 615 AM EDT...

At 546 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Delmar, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie,

Delmar, Guilderland, Menands, Stephentown, Voorheesville, Green

Island, Castleton-On-Hudson, Loudonville, West Sand Lake, Averill

Park, Selkirk, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill and Feura Bush.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 24.

Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 4.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4248 7389 4269 7398 4280 7346 4256 7335

TIME...MOT...LOC 0946Z 254DEG 38KT 4262 7384

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Delaware, northern Sullivan and northeastern Wayne Counties through

615 AM EDT...

At 549 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Peabrook, or 19 miles west of Liberty, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

Rockland, Liberty, Damascus, Callicoon, Andes, Hancock, Fremont,

Jeffersonville, Parksville and Stalker.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 87 and 99.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

LAT...LON 4169 7509 4203 7536 4222 7479 4207 7466

4202 7478 4191 7453 4189 7451

TIME...MOT...LOC 0949Z 241DEG 49KT 4188 7510

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

