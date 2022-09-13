WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 520 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Massachusetts, east central New York and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in western Massachusetts, Berkshire. In east central New York, Columbia and Rensselaer. In southern Vermont, Bennington and Windham. * WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 520 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pittsfield, Bennington, North Adams, Stratton, Adams, Williamstown, Lenox, Pownal, Cheshire, Stephentown, New Lebanon, Berlin, Wilmington, Stamford, Readsboro, Florida, Hancock, New Ashford, West Wardsboro and Housatonic. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather